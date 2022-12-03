Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor.

Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop your gun,” then fired at Rajan Moonesinghe, who was holding an AR-15-style weapon.

Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man was holding a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Moonesinghe’s brother said police “shot first and asked questions later.” He asked city officials to hold police accountable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.