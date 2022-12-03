Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor.

Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop your gun,” then fired at Rajan Moonesinghe, who was holding an AR-15-style weapon.

Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting police and mental health support because a man was holding a long gun outside in the residential neighborhood. Moonesinghe’s brother said police “shot first and asked questions later.” He asked city officials to hold police accountable.

