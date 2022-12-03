Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton

Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles.

Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night. They came out strong on their first drive on fourth and two; quarterback Boston Seahorn connected to Tyson Jenkins for a big gain, and that set up their next big play, when Seahorn on the keeper got the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally, on another quarterback keeper, Harmony got the first score of the game. The following extra point was good, and Harmony led seven to nothing.

But, their position was short lived when Newton, on their first play of the drive, answered with a long run by Maliek Woods, and just like that we had a battle on our hands. Newton would opt for two and get it, taking the score back up, eight to seven.

In the second quarter, Harmony quarterback Boston Seahorn continued to show off his talent, first with a pass to Tyson Jenkins and then by using his legs to get the ball inside the 10 for the Harmony Eagles first and goal. It was first and goal at the three. Seahorn once again kept the ball and got across the goal line to give the Harmony Eagles the lead.

The two-point conversion to follow was good after Seahorn connected to Will Young. Harmony fans were loving what they saw. The Eagles were on top of Newton at that point fifteen to eight. Harmony eventually won 36 to 22 over Newton, with Harmony advancing on into the next round of the high school football playoffs.

