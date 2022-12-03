Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man found dead inside jail cell at Killeen Police Department while awaiting arraignment

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Wayne Joseph Dunlap, 46, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 on warrants for criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and burglary of a vehicle, was found dead inside a cell at the Killeen Police Department jail as he awaited arraignment, police said.

Paramedics responded to the jail cell and “found no signs of life,” police said.

A justice of the peace pronounced Dunlap dead at 1:46 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 and ordered an autopsy be performed.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are now the lead investigating agency, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Dollar General, Kurth Drive, Lufkin Nov. 3, 2017
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr.
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
Living Christmas
Gregg County Historical Museum holds Living History Christmas event
Grass House Update
Grass House Update
Lufkin Cold Case
Lufkin Cold Case
TBM Tornado Cleanup
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs