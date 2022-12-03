Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies across the area this morning, as well as a few light showers in Deep East Texas. Temperatures this morning, and through the rest of the day, will fluctuate as a front moves into the area. This front will wreak havoc on any single temperature forecast for the entire area as there could be a 10-degree or more difference in temperatures across East Texas from north to south. Temperatures will generally trend warmer south and cooler to the north. This front will also usher in gusty winds today, 10-15mph out of the north, though the wind should die down this evening. As far as rain chances go for this afternoon and the rest of the weekend, we’ll mostly be looking for areas of light rain or drizzle, and maybe a few hit or miss showers.

I would not say that the forecast calls for the cancellation of any plans or moving them indoors but having the umbrella or raincoat handy would not be a bad idea if you’d prefer to not get a little wet. As mentioned a moment ago, temperatures will vary this weekend, but I’d say most of us can expect highs ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s this weekend - the coolest places only seeing the upper 50s. Next week, this same pattern will continue, though rain chances will be slightly higher through the middle of the week. At the same time, temperatures across the area should return to the 70s for highs and 60s for lows. This would be well above normal for early December but comes after a November that seemed to be quite cool. Have a great Saturday.

