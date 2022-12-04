Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos had Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown, who performed well multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game, put up double digits.

Longview began to get their offense going, keeping their score within 10 points of Lufkin’s, going into halftime 31 to 23, but the second half was pretty much all Lufkin as the Panthers’ offense continued to score, leaving Longview behind.

Lufkin went on to win their own tournament in the Holiday Hoopfest Championship with a final score of 60 to 45. Lufkin Head Basketball Coach JT McManus spoke on what the win meant.

“You put a lot of work into this,” he said. “Sometimes our team gets neglected, so our kids to be able to step up our business the way they did all weekend speaks to their character, their maturity, and just the growth of the team.”

