Rusk County officials searching for murder suspect

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man accused of committing murder in the Garrison area.

David Lawrence Davis, II (aka “Moe”), is currently wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff.

The crime ocurred on the night of Dec. 3, and he was last seen on foot on Rusk CR 3284 wearing dark colored pants and shirt; his height is 6′2″ and weight 200 lbs, according to the sheriff’s announcement.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact law enforcement.

David Lawrence Davis, II (Rusk County Sheriff's Office)

