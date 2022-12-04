Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy/cloudy skies today, with some peaks of sunshine possible at times. Areas of light rain or drizzle will be possible through the day, but widespread and/or prolonged showers are not expected. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s for the northern half of the area, and upper 60s for the southern half of the area. As mentioned yesterday, the weather pattern will make it difficult to pinpoint one temperature for the entire viewing area as there will be such a difference when comparing north to south. Tonight, look for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. The chance for a bit of light rain and or drizzle does increase some this evening and overnight.

Next week will feature above normal temperatures for most of the week, and chances for rain every day. Starting with temperatures, we will see highs nearly every day in the 70s, well above the norm. for early December. Accompanying the warmer temperatures will be the increased rain chances, highest through the middle part of the week. As with the temperature forecast, there will be a noticeable difference between north and south when it comes to rain chances/totals. The northern half of East Texas will be on the more “wet” end of the forecast, with parts of Deep East Texas likely staying dry all week. If you are wondering why this is, in part, we have what we call zonal flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This means that the disturbances bringing rain to the area will generally move due east along and north of the Red River. A bit of a weather lesson for you this morning. I hope you have a great Sunday and week ahead.

