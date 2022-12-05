Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver of the vehicle drove across the eastbound lane and off the road into a wooded area.

(KTRE/Brian Jordan)

According to a DPS press release, the driver of the Kenworth vehicle has been identified as Karlos Guillen, 23, and the passenger was identified as Julissa Gonzalez, 23. Both are from San Benito, Texas. Both occupants were transported to the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the DPS. No additional information is available at this time.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
