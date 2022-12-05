Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers

(FOX5)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers.

The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.

If you have any questions, please contact the office at (936) 564-3078.

