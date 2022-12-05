Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dragons Kade Godfrey Signs with Centenary

The Nacogdoches Dragons are expecting to have their new scoreboard up and running for Friday's...
The Nacogdoches Dragons are expecting to have their new scoreboard up and running for Friday's game.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Well this past Friday over in Nacogdoches we saw one of the Dragons baseball players sign his letter of Intent, Kade Godfrey announcing that he’s heading off to Louisiana.

“I’m going to Centenary College.” He said. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes.”

How has being a dragon prepared you for the next level?

“Being a Dragon has prepared me for seeing very good pitching, seeing many more commitments and different college arms.”

Head Coach for the Nacogdoches Dragons baseball team added, “So what I have to say about him, he’s a hard worker, works in the weight room, works his tail off out there at the baseball field. One of those guys you love to have.”

And best of luck to that young athlete right there.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect
Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Six Red Zone teams play for chance at state berth in UIL semifinals
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos.
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night.
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton