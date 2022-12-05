Dragons Kade Godfrey Signs with Centenary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Well this past Friday over in Nacogdoches we saw one of the Dragons baseball players sign his letter of Intent, Kade Godfrey announcing that he’s heading off to Louisiana.

“I’m going to Centenary College.” He said. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes.”

How has being a dragon prepared you for the next level?

“Being a Dragon has prepared me for seeing very good pitching, seeing many more commitments and different college arms.”

Head Coach for the Nacogdoches Dragons baseball team added, “So what I have to say about him, he’s a hard worker, works in the weight room, works his tail off out there at the baseball field. One of those guys you love to have.”

And best of luck to that young athlete right there.

