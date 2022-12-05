Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand

Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena's favorite color. That's why he has put the call out for people to wear the color.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In memory of Athena Strand, several school districts across East Texas wore pink Monday.

Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color.

The following school districts showed their support to her family, friends and community: Lindale, Grand Saline, Alto, Lone Oak, Van, Rains, Quitman, Edgewood, North Hopkins, Brownsboro, Winona, Winnsboro, Sulphur Bluff, Mineola, Yantis, and Frankston.

Frankston ISD Assistant High School and Middle School Principal Jeff Teague said, “We just wanted to bring some acknowledgement to that and to the fact that we’ve got to get stuff like that eradicated. It’s crazy times we live in right now, and so the fact that something like this can happen in the manner in which it did, as a parent, it makes you stop and think, ‘Can we allow our kids to do anything anymore by themselves?’”

