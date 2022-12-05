Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez about a Sunday murder and arrest in Rusk County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County.

Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.

After investigation, Valdez stated it was determined the homicide took place in Rusk County, and David Lawrence Davis, II (aka “Moe”), 33, was identified as a suspect; officers had him in custody without incident by about 3 p.m. Sunday.

”He had no cell phone, no digital footprint,” said Valdez. “We had to do it the old-fashioned way and knock on doors. We stopped a few cars and started trying to develop intel of possible vehicles that he might have gotten into if he had fled the scene. We found no one that could have put him in a vehicle after that time period, so we knew he was still in the area.”

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office also cooperated in the search to apprehend Davis. He had a weapon on him when he was arrested, but he complied and exited the house he was found in when officers arrived, Valdez said.

It is not yet clear exactly where the crime took place. “We’re piecing together with witness statements and also the actual scenes themselves,” Valdez stated. “We did two search warrants yesterday, so we’re just piecing it together, making sure our timelines are correct for the DA’s office.“

”This investigation is far from over, but the apprehension of the shooter is not,” Valdez said. The sheriff declined to comment on a motive.

Davis has been booked into the Rusk County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

"This investigation is far from over, but the apprehension of the shooter is not," Valdez said.
