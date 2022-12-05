Keeping the unseasonably warm and muggy weather in place this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Other than the short days and vibrant, fall foliage ongoing, it certainly does not feel like early December in deep east Texas.

It will be cloudy and humid overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60′s. There may also be some patchy drizzle at times as well.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy, warm conditions as daytime highs soar to near the 80-degree mark.

Our temperatures will continue to trend well above average for the majority of the week as lows will be in the middle 60′s with highs topping out around 80. Just to give you some perspective, our normal lows should be in the lower 40′s for early December and our average highs are usually in the middle 60′s.

The weather pattern we are in is favoring these balmy conditions as the main storm track and jet stream is situated just to our north.

In addition to the warmth, the south winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico will also aid in the clouds being the dominant feature we see in our skies. This will limit the amount of sunshine we see in the next week.

There are signs, however, that a stronger storm system may be able to break down the ridge by late this week to send in a weak cold front by Friday. Outside of a few spotty showers, rainfall amounts will be rather meager.

If we can get the cold front to push through, our temperatures may fall about eight-to-ten degrees, which is not a big cool down by any means.

This upcoming weekend looks mostly cloudy, mild, and humid, much like this past weekend.

We may see a stronger cold front to try push down the plains and into our part of the state by this time next week. If that can happen, then we would see better rain chances and a more notable dip in temperatures.

We may see a stronger cold front to try push down the plains and into our part of the state by this time next week. If that can happen, then we would see better rain chances and a more notable dip in temperatures.

