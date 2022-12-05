Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional.

But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law, said Monday he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea.

Republican Tim Miller, of Prinsburg, says he still thinks it’s constitutional despite what Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison says. Miller said he’ll continue trying to enact it in other rural Minnesota communities.

