East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cloudy with some patchy drizzle and some dense fog across the area. The fog and drizzle will clear by late morning, but clouds will hang on into the afternoon. A few breaks in the cloud cover are possible, but more clouds than sun will stay in the forecast all week long. Mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle to start the day on Tuesday. South winds will be breezy throughout the week. Better chances for some scattered showers exist by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that arrives Thursday night. Temperatures will cool slightly behind the front, with highs in the 60s this weekend and more chances for scattered showers.

