Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
This photo provided by police shows James Perron.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers