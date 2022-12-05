Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute

(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident.

According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.

According to investigators, after they interviewed witnesses they determined that the incident could have been a “gang related” shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information related to this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022
Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Latest News

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Texas DPS logo
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Rusk County officials arrest murder suspect