WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

