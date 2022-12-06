Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sheriff of Angelina County has announced his impending retirement.

Sheriff Greg Sanches has been in office for a decade, and has decided now is the time to step aside, effective Dec. 31.

“It has been an honor for me to serve this county for the last 10 years as your 33rd Angelina County Sheriff,” Sanches wrote. “I have done my best to serve you all with honor and integrity. When I took office, there was a lot of work to be done within our agency and I am honored to have had the chance to bring many positive changes to our office.”

Sanches listed some of the changes that have taken place within the county during his tenure:

Under my tenure, we have gotten pay substantially higher for our employees. We implemented full time Deputies on the south end of our county to better serve our citizens there. We implemented a Professional Code of Conduct for our Deputies to follow both on and off duty and it was implemented agency wide.

Through interlocal agreements with local agencies, another full-time dispatcher position was implemented.

We’ve greatly improved our shooting range and training for our officers.

Deputies now have laptops in their vehicles to access TLETS and issue warnings and citations. We’ve obtained many grants, installed security cameras, implemented a body worn camera policy and issued body cameras to our Deputies and Investigators.

Recently, an expansion was approved for the jail and a career ladder was designed and implemented for our employees.

Sanches says he is accepting a position with another agency out of town that will allow him to spend more time with his family. He is especially excited to live closer to his grandchildren, he noted.

“Since I became a grandparent 4.5 years ago, I have wanted to live closer to my grandkids and be involved in their activities. I feel like now is the time for me and my wife to fulfill our wishes and make the move that will benefit our family the most.”

Sanches expressed his thanks to the county.

“Again, thank you so much to everyone who supported me, and I wish everyone in Angelina County the best.”

