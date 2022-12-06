Drilling site explosion in San Augustine under investigation

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The San Augustine Fire Department were dispatched to a reported explosion from a rig site located on FM 353.

There was a fire department and law enforcement presence from departments in Sabine County, Nacogdoches, Pineland, and Joaquin.

San Augustine authorities have no further information to share at the time regarding any injuries or damages.

