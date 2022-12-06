Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Drilling site explosion in San Augustine under investigation

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The San Augustine Fire Department were dispatched to a reported explosion from a rig site located on FM 353.

There was a fire department and law enforcement presence from departments in Sabine County, Nacogdoches, Pineland, and Joaquin.

San Augustine authorities have no further information to share at the time regarding any injuries or damages.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Texas DPS logo
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

Latest News

Trinity County Commissioners Court
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
Sunshine Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
School Districts in North Texas are honoring Athena Strand
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery...
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge