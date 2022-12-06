Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Kitchen Care: Cleaning the black buildup off your enamel Dutch ovens

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes, no matter how hard we scrub, we can’t get all the “crud” off our expensive porcelain-coated cast iron Dutch ovens. Whether yours is Le Creuset, Staub, Chantal, or Martha Stewart brand, they’ll all eventually have some buildup on the bottom that elbow grease can’t easily remove.

Enter oven cleaner. I use a “fume free” oven cleaner so I don’t have to smell chemicals, plus I wear a mask when I spray the bottom of the pan. Leave on for about 30 minutes, and then scrub off. Works great! Only do it about once a year; you don’t want to subject your pots to this very often, but when you need a deep cleaning, this is a great way to go.

