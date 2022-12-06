Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Fugitive wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested at port of entry

Inocencio Hernandez, 60,
Inocencio Hernandez, 60,(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive wanted in South Texas was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Inocencio Hernandez, 60, arrived from Mexico and an officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Hernandez has been wanted since 2013 on the charge of the aggravated sexual assault of a child by the Hidalgo County’s Office.

A Hidalgo County deputy arrived and took custody of Hernandez and transported him to the city jail.

Hernandez is currently booked into the Hidalgo County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
Sgt. Ash Harmon is newly retired from the Collin County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. He is not...
Constable Traylor Harris Day Two Trial: Witnesses discuss bodycam footage