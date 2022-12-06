Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  More clouds are back in the forecast this morning with south winds already breezy.  Expect mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions through the day.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s with south and southwest winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  A very slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late today, especially in northern counties of East Texas.  Better rain chances are expected tomorrow, mostly for the northern half of the region.  Expect temperatures to stay in the 70s until the next cold front arrives Thursday night.  This will only cool temperatures into the 60s for the weekend ahead with more widespread rain chances expected this weekend.

