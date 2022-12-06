Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes.

The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.

Police Chief Scott Weems said, over a series of crash data from 2009, there have been more than 650 accidents, with 36 of those happening at the crossways.

“The data is probably higher with the accidents because we can’t take into account that when the people pull out of the crossovers and start merging with the traffic. That accident could happen a few blocks down the road, but the crossover is still what’s causing it,” Weems said.

Weems also said if the crossways do get shut down, they will only be used by emergency vehicles. They also plan to closely monitor the two crossways that will remain open.

City Manager Mario Canizares said last weeks community meeting had different inputs from business located near the crossways.

“There are mixed signals. There were concerns of closing them all and there was also comment about could you potentially leave a few of them open because it affects those businesses,” he said.

Weems said there are also many near-misses that many people don’t hear about and aren’t considered accidents. “The crossovers are usually the cause of it because it’s convenient in some of these locations but not safe so we’re trying to alleviate that.”

The Nacogdoches City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal.

