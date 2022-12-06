Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

University of Texas regents take formal step to move forward on SFA affiliation

The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system.

The board met in a virtual setting on Tuesday for an emergency meeting to discuss the SFA affiliation. The vote was unanimous.

Following an executive session, Board Chair Kevin Eltife gave a statement on the union.

“Stephen F. Austin has a rich tradition and successful history that our regents and leadership deeply admire and respect,” he said. “We are honored and enthusiastic about taking the next steps in the process with confidence that this union will make each of us stronger. We will help the university build upon its programs, traditions and culture that have made the university unique for nearly a century, all the while preserving the name, colors and traditions of this great university.”

Eltife said UT will immediately begin to provide additional funding for scholarships once the affiliation is complete.

“A huge priority for our alignment is faculty pay, which needs attention and will be dealt with early on in the process,” he said.

Tuesday’s vote comes a week after SFA regents voted to affiliate with the UT system.

Affiliation will require approval from the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
David Lawrence Davis, II (aka "Moe")
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Texas DPS logo
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

Latest News

Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger
University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger
Cyndi Bunch speaks with KLTV's Willie Downs about the upcoming film "5,000 Blankets."
WebXtra: New movie aims to alter perceptions of homelessness
Nacogdoches crossway prohibition may help reduce car crashes on Loop 224
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes