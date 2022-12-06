WebXtra: New movie aims to alter perceptions of homelessness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A movie that retells the true story of young family that meets a life-altering crisis with compassion for those most in need, inspiring their city in the process is coming to theaters.

“5000 Blankets” will debut in more than 700 theaters nationwide for two days on Dec. 12 and 13.

“The story of how Cyndi Bunch and her son, Phillip, turned tragedy into triumph,” said Director Amin Matalqa. “I love capturing stories of dreamers and unsung heroes on film. I know audiences will find the story as inspiring as I did.”

“5000 Blankets” is described as a film filled with hope and highlights the power of family and faith based on the real-life experiences of Cyndi Bunch and her son. “When her husband has a mental breakdown and goes missing, a determined woman and her young son set out to find him on the streets, sparking a movement of compassion toward those in need and inspiring a city.”

Bunch, speaking to KLTV’s Willie Downs, said she expects audiences will be moved to action based on the power of the story presented in the film.

“I think it’s going to get them to realize that (people) are not alone in their struggles,” Bunch said.

“5,000 Blankets” will be showing at AMC 14, Times Square Grand Slam and Studio Movie Grill in Tyler on Dec. 12 and 13.

