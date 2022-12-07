Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy again this morning with a few showers in northern counties.  Those showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible until midday, then we should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon.  It will still be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s today.  A slight chance for a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday mornings.  The cold front that has been lingering to our north now looks like it may stall out before moving through all of East Texas.  This means temperatures stay warm into the weekend with increasing chances for rain.

