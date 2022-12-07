Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

North Texas man charged with aggravated assault; accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with his car

Michael Barber arrested Tuesday after hitting ex-girlfriend with his car
Michael Barber arrested Tuesday after hitting ex-girlfriend with his car(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Tuesday after hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car.

According to Sherman Police, Michael Barber and a woman, who he used to date, got into a disagreement in the driveway of a home near West Olive and Rusk Street.

Police said Barber hit the woman with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Police also said Barber returned to the residence when officers arrived on scene.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

Barber is in the Grayson County Jail, where his bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
Sgt. Ash Harmon is newly retired from the Collin County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. He is not...
Constable Traylor Harris Day Two Trial: Witnesses discuss bodycam footage