Remaining unseasonably warm with rain showers returning this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With temperatures trending around twenty-to-thirty degrees above average, many of you have resorted to breaking out the shorts as it reminds me of a few warm Decembers from recent years ago.

It will be mostly cloudy and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s. There may also be some patchy drizzle at times as well.

We will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with more of the same. Namely, low clouds and dew on the ground to start as wake-up temperatures in the middle 60′s give way to a mix of sun and clouds to go along with warm and humid conditions as daytime highs top out around 80-degrees.

A couple of weak cold fronts will try to sneak in from northeast Texas on Friday and then, again, on Sunday. However, the latest guidance suggests that they will more than likely stall out, doing very little for any type of cool down for us in deep east Texas.

Even with these weak cold fronts not likely to push through, we may end up seeing some rain shower activity around our area this weekend. I do not believe it will be all that heavy or widespread, but certainly plan on some wet weather dotting our east Texas landscape this weekend to go along with the mild and humid conditions.

There are signs, however, that a more potent, western storm system will bring an end to this mundane weather by next Tuesday. This many also mean we could have a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through our region in that Tuesday, early Wednesday time frame as well.

This is about a week away so a lot can change. But you know we will be keeping you updated on the storm potential for early next week in our part of the state.

If this storm system lives up to the billing, then we would see a more notable cool down in its wake by the middle of next week, leading to a return of cooler, more seasonal weather for us in the Piney Woods.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.