San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow

Lorenzo White
Lorenzo White((Source: San Augustine County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for the killing of a San Augustine man.

According to a report by the San Augustin Sheriff’s Office, Lorenza White, 35, of San Augustine, was apprehended by officers with the Lufkin Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed Bryan Blue, 33, by shooting him in the back with a crossbow at a residence on Farm to Market Road 711. White was reportedly found driving Blue’s truck.

After being transported back to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office, white allegedly confessed during an interview to shooting Blue and taking the man’s truck.

White has since been charged with murder, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
