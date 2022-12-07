Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Following a series of pre-trial hearings and conferences, the trial for Alexis Nichole Avila, 18, originally scheduled for December 21, 2022, has been moved to April 14, 2023.

The motion of continuance, a formal request to move a trial or court hearing to a later date, was made on December 2 and rescheduled for April 21 a few days later. The reason(s) for the motion is not known at this time.

Avila is accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster behind a mall in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was arraigned in a Lea County Courtroom where she pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hobbs woman accused of dumping newborn pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Avila is currently under house arrest. She can not leave her house under any circumstance other than to go to school, a job, medical or psychological counseling, or to church if her family is also attending.

The infant was in the dumpster for about six hours before being found. The child was later put in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth, and Families. It is not known if the child is still in their care.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
Sgt. Ash Harmon is newly retired from the Collin County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. He is not...
Constable Traylor Harris Day Two Trial: Witnesses discuss bodycam footage