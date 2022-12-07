Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Two Harris County men sentenced in 2021 murder of supposed friend

Leroy Lopez, 19, (left) and Christopher Paz, 19, (Right)were sentenced after admitting to...
Leroy Lopez, 19, (left) and Christopher Paz, 19, (Right)were sentenced after admitting to fatally shooting 17-year-old Abraham Mata (Middle) on April 4, 2021.(Harris County DA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two men have been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a friend they got in a fight with in 2021.

Leroy Lopez, 19, and Christopher Paz, 19, were sentenced after admitting to fatally shooting 17-year-old Abraham Mata on April 4, 2021.

The three men were at a trailer house in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road when a fight broke out where witnesses said all three were “highly intoxicated.”

“Lopez apparently picked up Mata and slammed him to the ground, knocking him unconscious,” said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. ”Mata was then dragged out of the trailer house and shot twice.”

Lopez and Paz then dragged Mata’s body to the back of a wooded area behind a church in Highlands where victim was stabbed several times. The next day, both men were detained by police after they were seen nearby acting suspiciously.

Paz then led police to the body and told investigators what had happened.

Lopez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by state District Judge Te’iva Bell on Monday.

Paz pleaded guilty in exchange for 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
Sgt. Ash Harmon is newly retired from the Collin County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. He is not...
Constable Traylor Harris Day Two Trial: Witnesses discuss bodycam footage