West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school.

According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

School and district leaders ask that parents speak with their children about the serious consequences that follow making a school threat.

