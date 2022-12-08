Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday
Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Erin Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it appears that a candle was left burning inside the home. It fell over and ignited items around it that were combustible. This is only a preliminary assessment; further investigation will be undertaken.

Findley said there were no injuries in the fire.

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday
Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday(KLTV/Erin Wides)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
File Graphic
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage, abortion
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow

Latest News

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Asian Lady Beetles
Asian Lady Beetles
Lighthouse for the Blind Christmas Shopping
Lighthouse for the Blind Christmas Shopping
an increase can be seen in colder months
Asian lady beetles more common in East Texas as colder months approach