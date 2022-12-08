TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it appears that a candle was left burning inside the home. It fell over and ignited items around it that were combustible. This is only a preliminary assessment; further investigation will be undertaken.

Findley said there were no injuries in the fire.

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday (KLTV/Erin Wides)

