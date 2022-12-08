Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man arrested after victim sees stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace, police say

Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former...
Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after a theft victim spotted his stolen bike rack for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to assist the man who said he had found his stolen bike rack.

The man told officers he filed a police report about the theft back in mid-November. He said he recently was browsing Facebook Marketplace when he happened to come across what he believed was his bike rack.

The man contacted the seller, who was identified as William Gortmaker, and arranged to meet at a McDonald’s parking lot to purchase the bike rack. Unbeknownst to Gortmaker, the victim called police to have officers meet them at the McDonald’s.

When Gortmaker arrived with the bike rack, officers questioned him. He told police the bike rack was given to him, and he was selling it for a friend.

The victim had matching keys to the bike rack, proving that it was the one he had been missing. The bike rack was returned to him at no cost.

Officers arrested Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

Latest News

FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. Hundreds of New York...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
Police: 4 shot at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation