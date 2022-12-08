Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

Killeen Mall Shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting(KWTX)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect.

On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store. Police temporarily called it an “active shooter situation.” This still-unnamed suspect left one person injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

KWTX News 10 looked into if there are any updates on the case on Monday. We both called and emailed the Killeen Police Department and did not hear back. The anniversary comes the day after Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement.

“Did we have on Tuesday an incident where we tried to strike fear in this community?” Chief Charles Kimble told KWTX News 10 last year. “Or maybe it was a targeted event? We’re still evaluating all that.”

Nolanville resident Monica Silcott was at the mall the night of the “shelter in place order” with her then 14-year-old daughter.

“It happened so fast I don’t think I had time to process exactly what happened,” Silcott said.

One year later, Silcott worries for her young daughter’s safety.

“My daughter has a really big heart and she loves to talk to strangers as if she’s the only smile they’ll see – that’s her mindset,” Silcott said. “I’m sad that I have to minimize that because I don’t know their agenda.”

On the anniversary business as usual at the mall for holiday shoppers like Tamika Rodriguez.

“It makes you think you don’t want to shop like places here but we still do,” Rodriguez said. “We take precautions and make sure we’re aware of our surroundings and safe.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Lorenzo White
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas
Sgt. Ash Harmon is newly retired from the Collin County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. He is not...
Constable Traylor Harris Day Two Trial: Witnesses discuss bodycam footage