Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Central Texas results in 3 more arrests

Nearly three dozen alleged drug traffickers arrested since June 2022
Brian Patrick Butz, 54, of Stephenville, Texas; Zachary Alan Hinds, 31, of Stephenville; and...
Brian Patrick Butz, 54, of Stephenville, Texas; Zachary Alan Hinds, 31, of Stephenville; and Stephanie Elyse Tapia, 36, of Dallas(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The ongoing investigation into a criminal and drug trafficking enterprise in Central Texas led to three additional arrests, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Carraway.

Caraway on Dec. 8, 2022, announced the arrests of Brian Patrick Butz, 54, of Stephenville, Texas; Zachary Alan Hinds, 31, of Stephenville; and Stephanie Elyse Tapia, 36, of Dallas.

All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, first degree felonies.

If convicted, each defendant could face a minimum of 15 years and maximum of 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“The Criminal Enterprise as a whole was responsible for trafficking and distributing multi kilogram amounts heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms between 2019 and 2022,” Caraway said.

Back in June 2022, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced “Operation Long Reach” led to the federal indictment of 22 individuals, most from Central Texas, in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for the distribution of more than 1,000 pounds of meth with a street dealer value in excess of $24 million.

In November 2022, authorities arrested four more individuals during the ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap