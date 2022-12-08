Remaining warm and humid with increasing rain chances this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are on the same song, eighth verse or so as it pertains to our string of warm, muggy December days in the Piney Woods.

It will be mostly cloudy and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s. There may also be some patchy drizzle at times with some fog for our southern counties and communities.

We will round out the week on Friday with low clouds and dew on the ground to start as wake-up temperatures in the middle 60′s give way to a mix of sun and clouds to go along with warm and humid conditions as daytime highs top out around 80-degrees.

The weather pattern we are in is favoring these balmy conditions as the main storm track and jet stream is situated just to our north. As storm systems try to work their way toward Texas, they are stalling to our north since a ridge of high pressure out in the Gulf of Mexico is acting as a blocking mechanism, keeping those cold fronts and better rain chances situated to our north.

Even with these weak cold fronts not likely to push through, we may end up seeing some rain shower activity around our area this weekend as an upper level disturbance tracks across the state.

The best timing for rain this weekend looks to occur late Saturday afternoon and evening through the overnight hours before exiting stage left by Sunday morning.

Outside of any rain, it will be cloudy and mild this weekend with highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s.

We will bring an end to our mundane, warm weather by next week as a more potent, western storm system pulls into the plains by next Tuesday. This many also mean we could have a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through our region in that Tuesday, early Wednesday time frame as well.

This is about a week away so a lot can change. But you know we will be keeping you updated on the storm potential for early next week in our part of the state.

If this storm system lives up to the billing, then we would see a more notable cool down in its wake by the middle of next week, leading to a return of cooler, more seasonal weather for us in the Piney Woods.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.