Seagraves officer charged with official oppression, stalking

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Seagraves police officer has been charged with official oppression after an incident in August, and stalking after an incident in September, according to the Gaines County grand jury indictment.

According to the indictment Eusevio Benjamin Resendez, 38, is accused of unlawfully detaining a female on August 30, 2022. The charge of official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor.

The second charge, stalking, is a third-degree felony. The indictment shows on Sept. 1, 2022, Resendez repeatedly communicated with a different female, at all times day and night. The alleged constant contact caused the female to be “in fear of bodily injury or death, or feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended,” the indictment states.

His combined bonds totaled $22,500. He has been released from the Gaines County Jail.

No other information about either case has been released.

