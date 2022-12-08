Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Morning clouds, Afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today looks a lot like yesterday.  We’re starting out warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies.  A few sprinkles are possible. By this afternoon, we should see breaks in the clouds with breezy south and southwest winds and temperatures reaching near 80 degrees again.  A weak cold front moves closer to East Texas tomorrow with a slight chance for a few light showers, especially in the northern half of the area.  The chance for rain increases Saturday with some lingering showers Sunday.  A much stronger cold front is on the way for early next week.  Expect likely thunderstorms with this front and a much more noticeable cool down by the middle of next week.

