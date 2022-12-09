Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply

(123rf.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice that was originally issued on Dec. 6 has been rescinded.

Denning Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water they distribute, and boiling is no longer required as of Dec. 9.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office at 220 W. Columbia St., San Augustine, or by phone at (936) 288-0489. You can also contact Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

