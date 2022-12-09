Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape

Gonzalo Lopez was on the run for weeks after escaping a transport bus, and ultimately killed a family of five
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer who eluded capture for 21 days before being killed in a shootout with law enforcement near San Antonio.(MGN image)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Newly released documents show the failures leading up to the escape of Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, back in May.

Lopez was on the run for weeks after escaping a transport bus. He killed a family of five in Centerville and was ultimately killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

An independent review by CGL, a corrections facility expert group, of TDCJ protocol, surveillance footage and facilities, determined what lead up to the escape of Lopez. Multiple failures of TDCJ procedure on the day of the escape along with daily security failures are cited as the reason Lopez was able to escape custody.

According to the report, only 60% of the corrections staff in Lopez’s unit were on duty the day of the escape. In addition, confusing policies and chaos on the transport bus are cited as additional issues taking place.

When Lopez ultimately made it onto the transport bus with what the report calls two metal weapons and what resembles a handcuff key in his mouth, it took him 90 minutes to gain access to corrections staff through a metal door during the trip.

The report states “when serious incidents of this type occur in a correctional setting, it is not a single failure that leads to the incident, but the compilation of multiple failures. That was the case with the Lopez escape.”

Failing to adhere to TDCJ procedures started before Lopez left his cell and continued through his escape.

“The combination of several inadequate strip searches, failure to search property, poorly applied restraints, and failure to use the BOSS (Body Orifice Security Scanner) chair improved Lopez’s odds for a successful escape. The fact is, that if one of these actions was followed in compliance with existing policy, it is likely that the escape would have been thwarted,” the report concludes.

The report also details inmate witness accounts from the bus the day of the escape, saying Lopez gave indications of escaping.

Disciplinary action has been taken against more than 20 staff and supervisors at TDCJ who failed to comply with their policy. A state investigation was also conducted, which includes reports of falsified cell search logs by multiple corrections staff.

KBTX will continue to follow these investigations.

The full CGL report is below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap