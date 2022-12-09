Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday

A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas on Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday of next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms later in the day on Tuesday. A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas on Tuesday, tapping into a very humid environment which will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely become strong to severe. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible during this severe weather event. Timing will be broad for now but expect storms during the second half of the day on Tuesday and potentially overnight.

Details on timing and greater specific threats will become more clear over the weekend and we fine tune this tricky and dynamic forecast. Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates. More to come.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Latest News

Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap