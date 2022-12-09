Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! The day started with ample cloud cover and some very muggy air to boot. We’ll see some partial clearing to the skies this afternoon but spotty showers will be possible throughout the day, so keep the umbrella close to be safe. Highs today will trend similarly to yesterday, with most ranging in the 70s, although a few spots may hit 80 degrees if we can get enough sunshine. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will become likely later in the day on Saturday and will likely persist into the overnight hours as well as Sunday morning, so any outdoor plans will need a nearby indoor “plan B”. The driving force for this weekend rain is a steady moving cold front, which will drop highs down into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Sunday afternoon before we start to warm right back up on Monday. Some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Monday evening and Monday night, but widespread showers and storms remain a concern for Tuesday, so a First Alert Weather Day has been declared. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms later in the day on Tuesday. A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas on Tuesday, tapping into a very humid environment which will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely become strong to severe. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible during this severe weather event. Timing will be broad for now, but expect storms during the second half of the day on Tuesday and potentially overnight. Skies dry out by Wednesday and a much more December “feel” to the air will return for the second half of next week. Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates. More to come.

