Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3

A couple in North Dakota has adopted eight children and is fostering three others. (Source: WDAY, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Kevin Wallevand
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) – The holidays are a busy time for a lot of families, filled with hours of joy that can also be chaotic at times.

But if you think it’s noisy in your house, chances are a couple in North Dakota can give you a run for your money.

They have eight children – all adopted.

Not only does Dawn Herford have a daycare, but her home has also become a secure, safe sanctuary for foster children who have now become family through adoption.

When Dawn and Erik Herford married 14 years ago, they tried to have children, but medical issues prevented it from happening.

“We went down the IVF road, and it just scared me; it was scary. It was emotional and stressful,” Dawn Herford said.

So, in the early 2000s, the Herfords started fostering children of all ages, and soon they started adopting.

Now, along the mantle are stockings for Hannah, Leighton, Ben, Kayden, Isabelle, Jaxsen, Blayke and Tatum.

“Once we got one and more siblings started coming along, we felt that they needed to stay together. So it snowballed into eight, which is great. I love every one of them to death. They are just a lot of fun,” Erik Herford said.

Days are now spent running to school, sports and doctor visits. The kids are thriving, despite the roadblocks they have faced from day one.

“Most of our kids were pre-disposed to some sort of drugs in their system. We had one that was also abuse-related, but they are all different, all unique. They all come with their own quirks and needs and wants; you just do it,” Dawn Herford said.

You might find a dust-ball or color crayon mark on a wall, but you will find a house full of hearts.

The couple is now putting eight adopted children to bed each night, in addition to three foster children who are also in their care.

Copyright 2022 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Latest News

Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while...
Man accused of taking small child from mother’s shopping cart at store, police say
FILE - People gather for a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s deadly escape
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter