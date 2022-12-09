Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children

Cory Lilley
Cory Lilley((Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Thursday after authorities say they observed him assaulting a woman.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence after receiving a 911 call in reference to a woman in distress. Deputies said that upon arrival they observed Cory Lilley, 31, of Livingston actively assaulting a woman outside the residence while children were present. Lilley was immediately taken into custody.

Lilley is also accused of attempting to escape custody after being interviewed by investigators.

Upon being booked into the Polk County Jail, Lilley was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault family/household with a weapon, endangering a child criminal negligence and escape while arrested/confined.

He remains in custody in the Polk County Jail on bonds totaling $230,000.00

