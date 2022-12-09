Meet the weather team

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark Scirto is KLTV 7′s Chief Meteorologist. He has established himself as East Texans’ first and favorite choice for the information they care about the most: weather. He can be seen each day on KLTV 7 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Katie Vossler graduated from Troup High school and attended Tyler Junior College where she earned an associate’s degree in Physics before transferring to the University of Oklahoma to earn a B.S. in Meteorology at one of the country’s most prestigious weather schools. Learn more here.

Cody Gottschalk is a weekend meteorologist and resident storm chaser for KLTV 7. During tornado season you’ll see Cody chasing severe weather in our First Alert Storm Tracker vehicle, mounted with Doppler Radar and all the weather tools needed to keep East Texas safe and informed. Learn more here.

Andrew Tate comes to the First Alert Weather team from KXAS-TV in Dallas, where he worked as a Weather Producer, supporting the meteorologists from behind the scenes. Learn more here.

KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek joined the First Alert Weather Team in March 2006 and continues to provide East Texans with an accurate and informed forecast each weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m. Learn more here.

