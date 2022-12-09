Timpson Falls to Refugio

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We take you out to Cy-Fair Stadium for the class 2A division 1 state semifinal between the Timpson bears and the Refugio Bobcats. And it would be not until the first drive of the second quarter when the beast would unleash. Terry Bussey doing what he does. He keeps the ball shakes some tacklers and he is gone. He takes it at 85 yards all the way to the house putting the Bears up seven to nothing.

On the next drive, Bussey says, hey I can pass it to. He connects to Burton who takes it in for a 50 yard TD pass putting Timpson up 14 to nothing.

Things going in the Bears favor until Refugio decides to answer with this pass two wide receiver Ernest Campbell, who goes 25 yards to cut the score in half of 14 to seven.

Then late in the second quarter just before halftime Refugio using the same formula goes back to Campbell for another reception. He breaks free and he goes 58 yards, and just like that, the score is all tied up at 14 going into halftime.

The battle would continue in the second half and with it all tied up at 21 apiece with 12 seconds left in the fourth period Refugio goes for the field goal to win it. It’s good and the Refugio Bobcats end the Timpson Bears season by a final score of 24-21.

