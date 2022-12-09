Wet weather returns this weekend before strong storms arrive next week in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another balmy, December day in which shorts and t-shirts are fairly common in east Texas.

This mundane weather pattern will be changing for us, however, as we head into the weekend.

An approaching cold front will combine with an upper level disturbance to give us a likely, 80% chance of rain on Saturday evening and Saturday night, winding down before moving east into Louisiana shortly after sunrise Sunday morning.

Most of the daylight hours this weekend will be dry. However, we will be under lots of clouds with very little, if any, sunshine expected.

Ahead of the front, we will warm into the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees on Saturday with just a 30% chance of spotty showers during the day.

Behind the front, look for slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs in the lower 70′s. The rain chance in the early morning hours will be at 30% before waning by the time many of you venture off to church services.

We start next week warming up, but staying dry on Monday before a more potent, western storm system pulls into the plains by next Tuesday. This storm system will lead to a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumbling through our region on Tuesday afternoon, evening.

As of now, all of deep east Texas is in a low-end risk for severe weather. A higher, medium threat exists just off to our east for much of north-central Louisiana and southern Arkansas next Tuesday.

Due to our risk for severe weather, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for next Tuesday as the disruptive weather threat will be on the high end of the scale. This means you will want to be monitoring the weather closely next Tuesday and remain weather alert since all modes of severe weather are possible.

It is still too early to iron down the timing and overall impacts, but we will gain more clarity over the weekend as we near the event.

This powerful storm system will shake up our stagnant weather and not only provide us with those strong-to-severe thunderstorms Tuesday, but also a big dip in the temperatures as festive, cold air returns for the middle-to-latter half of next week.

That means sweater and jacket weather will be back in our wardrobe rotation late next week and should stay there leading up to Christmas as the cold air looks to stick around for awhile once it does return.

