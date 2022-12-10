Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming

Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year.
Military homecoming
Military homecoming(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday.

Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year.

Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s excited to play catch with his dad.

The family is also looking forward to a Disney World trip this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast
The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Trinity County District Court cancels jury duty for Dec. 12
Pipe burst causes water outage in Lufkin
Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to...
Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training